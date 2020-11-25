Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Average Case Number For Past Week Nears 8,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

The latest on coronavirus

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Florida recorded 8,145 COVID-19 cases today, according to figures released just before the Thanksgiving weekend.

Florida has been averaging just shy of 8,000 cases per day in the last week - compared to about 5,000 per day the week of Halloween.

That’s a 24 percent increase in the last week alone, according to an analysis done by NPR using data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

South Florida, including Miami Dade and Broward Counties, lead the state in new cases, followed by the Tampa Bay region.

Orange County leads Central Florida, averaging 50 cases per day in the last week.

But Volusia County has seen a 50 percent increase in daily cases in the last week alone.

The state added 99 new deaths Wednesday. Statewide 18,482 people have died from COVID-19. Florida has seen 961,676 coronavirus cases since March.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Tips For Getting A COVID-19 Test At Florida’s State-Funded Testing Sites

Verónica Zaragovia, WLRN

State-supported COVID-19 testing sites have been reporting longer lines of cars again, which means they’re filling up. That may limit the number of available walk-up tests. You can avoid getting turned away by making an appointment. Read more here.

Orlando International Airport Ranks in the Top Five Busiest Airports For Departures Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The airport reached a high of 36,000 departing passengers over the weekend. Spokesperson Carolyn Fennell says the airport is cautiously optimistic as these numbers represent an increase, but they’re still lower than they were in the past. Read more here.

Mark Your Calendars: Small Businesses Can Pick Up More PPE from Orange County in December

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The distribution the first week of December will take place at Downey Park, Cypress Grove Park and West Orange Park during park operating hours. Read more here.

Lake County has Monday deadline for residents to get pandemic-related housing assistance

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Several Central Florida counties still have CARES Act funds available to help with rental and mortgage assistance. But application deadlines are approaching next week for Lake and Sumter County residents. Read more here.