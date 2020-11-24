Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Florida Adds 8,000 New Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida adds 8,000 new cases as tally climbs past 950,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 8,085 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 953,300 cases. It's the fourth time in the past week that new case numbers have gone over 8,000.

The department of health reported 72 new resident deaths from COVID-19. Including non-residents, 18,383 people have died from COVID-19 statewide.

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.47%, an increase from the previous day. Percent positivity for all cases was 9.2%.

In Orange County, which has the most cases of any county in Central Florida, six new deaths were reported. A total of 635 people have died from COVID-19 in Orange County, and cases have reached 55,526.

Statewide 3,780 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospitalization rate has been climbing in recent days.



Here's a round up of stories you may have missed:

Rethink Whether You’ll Attend An In-Person Thanksgiving Gathering This Year

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is recommending certain residents avoid attending an in-person Thanksgiving gathering this year. Read more here.

AstraZeneca Coronavirus Trial Promises ‘Highly Effective’ New Vaccine

Jaclyn Diaz (NPR)

U.K.-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has developed a vaccine that initial results show to be “highly effective in preventing” COVID-19, the company announced Monday. Read more here.

Farm Share event near Ocoee helps families ahead of Thanksgiving

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

The Farm Share distribution near Ocoee Monday offered meat, dairy, produce and, with Thanksgiving around the corner, a turkey for about 500 families. State Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, was at the food giveaway at The Change Church. It was one of perhaps a dozen he has sponsored.

“The pandemic just exacerbated the problems that we see as far as food scarcity,” he said. Read more here.

Brightline Says Train Station At Disney Springs Would Give Millions ‘Car Free’ Access To Theme Parks

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Brightline says it plans to build a train station at Disney Springs. The proposed station would give passengers access to Walt Disney World’s four theme parks. Read more here.