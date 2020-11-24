Tips For Getting A COVID-19 Test At Florida's State-Funded Testing Sites

State-supported COVID-19 testing sites have been reporting longer lines of cars again, which means they're filling up. That may limit the number of available walk-up tests. You can avoid getting turned away by making an appointment.

If you go to a state or county-funded site, the COVID-19 test won't cost anything, but before you go, set up an account through patientportalfl.com because staff use online testing accounts to send out results.

Rapid antigen test results usually come back on the same day, while PCR or molecular test results take longer — from 48 to 72 hours. You don’t need to have symptoms in order to get a test but if you are asymptomatic, experts say PCR tests are the most reliable.

All state-supported sites will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Florida Division of Emergency Management also reported the testing site at the Boca Raton Town Center closed Nov. 23, until further notice.

To find more information, visit patientportalfl.com to make your appointment. Bring a government issued ID card, a pen and a full tank of gas for drive-through tests.

Check here for more information here about walk-up and drive-thru testing in all counties, including age requirements, which vary by site.