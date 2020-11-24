© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer Urges Residents to Shop Local This Saturday

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 24, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST
Photo: Tim Mossholder
Photo: Tim Mossholder

Small Business Saturday is this weekend.

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28 this year, the day after Black Friday. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said there’s never been a more important time to support locally owned businesses than during the pandemic. 

Dyer said residents can make their purchases in-person at stores or online depending on their comfort level.

“Many of the services we need are provided by our neighbors and it’s easy to do a quick web search rather than a corporate web purchase.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13002-clip-1-1.wav"][/audio]

Dyer said most of the dollars that are spent in these mom and pop businesses are reinvested in the local economy. 

“And I want to encourage our community, when you're planning your holiday shopping to think small first especially our small businesses that continue to operate safely for their patrons.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13003_SATURDAY_DANIELLE-1.wav"][/audio]

Shoppers and business owners are encouraged to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details