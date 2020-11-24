Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer Urges Residents to Shop Local This Saturday

Small Business Saturday is this weekend.

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28 this year, the day after Black Friday.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said there’s never been a more important time to support locally owned businesses than during the pandemic.

Dyer said residents can make their purchases in-person at stores or online depending on their comfort level.

“Many of the services we need are provided by our neighbors and it’s easy to do a quick web search rather than a corporate web purchase.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13002-clip-1-1.wav"][/audio]

Dyer said most of the dollars that are spent in these mom and pop businesses are reinvested in the local economy.

“And I want to encourage our community, when you're planning your holiday shopping to think small first especially our small businesses that continue to operate safely for their patrons.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13003_SATURDAY_DANIELLE-1.wav"][/audio]

Shoppers and business owners are encouraged to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.