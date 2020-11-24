Orlando International Airport Ranks in the Top Five Busiest Airports For Departures Twice Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Orlando International Airport was the second busiest airport in the country last weekend for departing flights.

The airport reached a high of 36,000 departing passengers over the weekend.

Spokesperson Carolyn Fennell says the airport is cautiously optimistic as these numbers represent an increase, but they’re still lower than they were in the past.

She says staff members continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing and deep-clean commonly used areas to encourage people to return to air travel.

"So we’re going to do everything in our part to try to produce and provide a safe and clean environment. It’s also on the part of the passengers that are traveling to observe the required mandates that are there for mask wearing and social distancing.”

Fennell says more than 35,000 passengers departed from the airport yesterday, making it the third busiest airport for departures across the country for that day.

“We are balancing certainly the safety precautions with hopefully the desire to travel by some. And we’ll continue to provide those. We’ve been accredited for the cleaning practices that are in place. And those will continue throughout the season certainly."

Fennell says they expect some 40,000 passengers a day at times over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The busiest day to travel could be Sunday Nov. 29, when families return home after attending gatherings in the Sunshine State.

