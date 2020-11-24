© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Lake County has Monday deadline for residents to get pandemic-related housing assistance

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 24, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST
Several Central Florida counties still have CARES Act funds available to help with rental and mortgage assistance.

But application deadlines are approaching next week for Lake and Sumter County residents.

Lake County has a deadline of 11 p.m. Monday for renters and homeowners affected financially by COVID-19.

Up to $4,000 can go straight to landlords or lenders for past due bills. But Housing and Human Service Director Kelvin Coachman says residents can be reimbursed directly, too.

"It could mean that while, yes, you've had the hardship but you were able to pay your rent or mortgage due to a loan, a credit card, a family member or any of that stuff, you can still apply for assistance," Coachman said.

The county has committed $15 million to the program. About 4,700 have applied so far.

In Sumter County, the application deadline is Dec. 4.

Brevard, Marion, Osceola and Volusia counties are also still taking applications. The counties must use the CARES Act money by year's end.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
