© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ahead of Black Friday Shopping, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis Says Beware Online Scams

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 24, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST
Photo: Rupixen
Photo: Rupixen

These scams could begin with someone giving out their personal information.

Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year. 

In a statement, Patronis said with more Floridians turning to online shopping, it makes it easier for them to become victims of fraud and scams. 

He said it’s crucial that shoppers monitor their bank accounts for suspicious activity and avoid giving out personal and financial information. 

They should also avoid unfamiliar merchants, items that are priced well below market value, and credit or coupon offers.

To report fraud visit FraudFreeFlorida.com.

Tags
Central Florida NewsBlack Fridayscams
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details