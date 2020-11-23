© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Starlink Booster Could Set Rocket Fleet Record Monday

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 23, 2020 at 7:48 AM EST
A SoaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a fleet of Starlink satellites November 2019. Photo: SpaceX
NurPhoto via Getty Images
/
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off Monday from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station carrying 60 Starlink satellites. The Starlink constellation eventually will consist of thousands of satellites designed to provide worldwide high-speed Internet service.

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of its Starlink satellites Monday night from Cape Canaveral. It will be the rocket booster’s 7th mission launching to space.

The launch will make this first stage booster SpaceX’s fleet leader, completing six launches and landings already -- part of the private space company’s effort to reuse boosters and lower the cost of access to space.

The launch is scheduled for 9:34 p.m. EST. SpaceX said it is keeping a close eye on weather in the booster recovery area. At the pad, the 45th Space Wing forecasts an 80 percent chance of favorable weather.

SpaceX is launching more Starlink satellites into orbit, working to build a constellation of thousands of tiny internet satellites for global broadband access. The company began a public beta test of its satellite internet service last month.

The Starlink launch was delayed Sunday so SpaceX could collect more data on the vehicle. On Saturday, another Falcon 9 rocket launched a NASA mission from California to monitor sea level rise.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details