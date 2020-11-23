© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County To Reopen Online Portal For Pandemic Assistance

By Talia Blake
Published November 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST
Image: US Department of the Treasury.
Matthew Peddie
/
Image: US Department of the Treasury.

Orange County residents who are struggling financially because of the pandemic can once again apply for financial assistance Tuesday morning. Officials will reopen the portal to apply CARES Act funding at 8 a.m. for residents to apply for a one-time payment of $1 thousand.

Orange County expanded eligibility requirements the last time the portal was open November 16th, allowing multiple individuals in the same household to apply for assistance.

Residents who lost their jobs or had their hours reduced due to COVID-19 can apply for the payment. You can’t apply if you’ve already received funding from the program.

Once 15 thousand residents have signed on to the portal, it will close. 

Last time, the portal closed in less than 45 minutes. For more information visitocfl.net/orangecares

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
