It's Time to Spread A Little Cheer: The Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive Will Collect Toys For Kids Throughout December

The kickoff at Downey Park and Silver Star Recreation Center today runs until 3 pm.

Whole families in vans dropped off bags of baby dolls and action figures, while a dad and his son on their bike contributed airplane sets.

County Mayor Jerry Demings says in-person donations will be accepted at fourteen county parks and six local fire stations through December 14.

“We have a number of our large employers who have permanently furloughed many workers here within this community. So that means that the rest of us have to step up to the plate who have the ability to help those various families.”

Demings said residents can also make online donations through Roonga, a virtual gift-giving platform through December 7.

“So most of the toys that are being collected this year are going to be given away to our neighborhood centers for families, as well as to Wraparound Orange, to the Orange County Public Schools' Kids Closet.”

Gifts of money, cash or plush toys cannot be accepted. Each family who donates in person will receive a bag of PPE.

Here's a list of the donation sites:



And some shopping inspiration:





Books

Basketballs

Soccer balls

Model cars

Trucks

Sporting equipment

Craft kits

Junior board games

Dolls

Barbie sets

Lego sets

Tonka toys

Action figures and sets

Skateboards

Helmets

Tea sets





