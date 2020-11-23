It's Time to Spread A Little Cheer: The Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive Will Collect Toys For Kids Throughout December
The kickoff at Downey Park and Silver Star Recreation Center today runs until 3 pm.
Whole families in vans dropped off bags of baby dolls and action figures, while a dad and his son on their bike contributed airplane sets.
County Mayor Jerry Demings says in-person donations will be accepted at fourteen county parks and six local fire stations through December 14.
“We have a number of our large employers who have permanently furloughed many workers here within this community. So that means that the rest of us have to step up to the plate who have the ability to help those various families.”
[embed]https://youtu.be/pk7gr9fgeic[/embed]
Demings said residents can also make online donations through Roonga, a virtual gift-giving platform through December 7.
“So most of the toys that are being collected this year are going to be given away to our neighborhood centers for families, as well as to Wraparound Orange, to the Orange County Public Schools' Kids Closet.”
Gifts of money, cash or plush toys cannot be accepted. Each family who donates in person will receive a bag of PPE.
Here's a list of the donation sites:
- Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge
- Barnett Park Recreation Center
- Bear Creek Recreation Complex
- Bithlo Community Park
- Capehart Park
- East Orange District Park Rec Center
- Fort Gatlin Recreation Complex
- Goldenrod Recreation Center
- Meadow Woods Recreation Center
- Regional History Center
- Silver Star Recreation Center
- South Econ Recreation Center
- Tibet-Butler Preserve
- West Orange Recreation Center
- Station 31
- Station 40
- Station 81
- Station 83
- Station 67
- Station 51
And some shopping inspiration:
- Books
- Basketballs
- Soccer balls
- Model cars
- Trucks
- Sporting equipment
- Craft kits
- Junior board games
- Dolls
- Barbie sets
- Lego sets
- Tonka toys
- Action figures and sets
- Skateboards
- Helmets
- Tea sets
Listen to this story, by clicking on the clip at the top of the page.