Coronavirus update for Monday: More than 18,000 have died with COVID-19 in Florida

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 23, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST
The month of November has seen increase in new coronavirus cases in Florida. Chart: DOH
More than 18,000 Florida residents have died with COVID-19.

On Monday, the state reported 94 additional deaths, bringing the total to 18,085.

And Florida recorded its seventh day of more than 6,000 new cases. The statewide positivity rate, meanwhile, is steady at 7 percent.

In Central Florida, Polk County reported seven additional deaths, bringing its death toll from the coronavirus to 670.

Orange County recorded four new deaths and a total of 629.

Brevard County added three deaths and, overall, has reported 431.

Statewide 3,754 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

That includes 171 patients in Orange County, 111 in Polk and 102 in Osceola.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
