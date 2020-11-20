© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Walk Through Judy Blume's Miami Beach

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 20, 2020 at 6:55 AM EST
Photo: Marc Fanelli-Isla
Photo: Marc Fanelli-Isla

The Miami Book Fair has been happening all week. In a normal year, this would be the weekend when the streets were filled with books and people.

This year, all the events and conversations with authors are online, including a writers map called “Here in Florida.”

One of the points on that map is an audio walk through Miami Beach – with the author Judy Blume.

She lives in Key West now, and in the 1940s, she lived on Miami Beach for two years. That’s what inspired her book “Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself.”

It was one of WLRN journalist Alicia Zuckerman’s favorite books growing up.

And so, several years ago – she produced “The Sally J. Freedman Reality Tour with Judy Blume.” You can take the tour by clicking on the link.

Or listen to the excerpt by clicking on the clip at the top of the page.

