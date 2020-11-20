© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pythons For Dinner? Researchers Test For Mercury Levels In Invasive Species

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 20, 2020 at 6:34 AM EST
Pythons can have 30 to 60 hatchlings at a time. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Please pass the stuffing. I’ll have a little more cranberry sauce. And could I please have a second helping of . . . python??? Florida is considering a new way to get rid of the invasive snake — by putting it on your plate. State agencies are researching the mercury levels found in Burmese pythons to see if they are safe to eat. Some researchers say that dangerously high levels of mercury depend on where the snakes hunt. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a crackdown on the invasive species last year. In response, the state has hired more python hunters and invested in more infrared technology to track them.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
