Park Hopper Option Returns to Disney Parks In the New Year

Disney will allow guests to hop between parks again in the new year. The company says the move will allow them to continue to manage attendance in a way that allows for social distancing.

Only guests who have purchased tickets or annual passes with park hopper benefits will be able to hop between parks starting Jan. 1.

In a statement on the Disney Parks Blog, the company says visitors must make reservations at the park where they’ll start their day and visit that park first.

Then groups can enter as many parks as they’d like after that without reservations, and in any order.

Park hopper hours will start at 2 p.m. each day and run until each individual park closes.

The theme parks still require anyone ages two and up to wear face masks, practice social distancing and submit to mandatory temperature checks.

Orange County Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu says there have been no outbreaks tied to Orlando's theme parks including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal and SeaWorld.



