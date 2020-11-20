Florida Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott has tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott said he started quarantine last week after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. On Twitter, Scott says he had multiple negative COVID-19 rapid tests, but the results of the more reliable PCR test results came back positive this morning.

Scott said he is quarantining, and has mild symptoms. He urged others to socially distance, wear a mask and quarantine if you come into contact with someone who tests positive.

He said he’ll work from home until it’s safe for him to return to D.C.





Scott was recently elected the chair of the GOP’s fundraising committee for senate elections. He was campaigning for the two Senate Georgia seats that are heading to a runoff election in January.