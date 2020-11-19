Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More Than 9,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 79 Deaths in Residents

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Reports More Than 9,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 79 Deaths in Residents

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 9,085 new coronavirus cases and 79 new coronavirus-related deaths in residents on Thursday.

That brings the total number of cases in residents to 901,234 and the death toll to 17,810 people since the start of the pandemic.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases, adding 522 cases today for a total of 53,384 residents who have gotten sick with the virus since mid-March.

Overall, the positivity rate in Florida is 7.58 percent.



Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:





Don’t Travel For Thanksgiving, CDC Warns

Colin Dwyer, NPR

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is strongly recommending that people stay home for Thanksgiving to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.



Census Bureau: Florida Ranks Worst For People Fearing Evictions, Foreclosures

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Florida has the highest percentage in the nation of people saying they are likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months. Read more here.



AdventHealth Doctors Share Tips for a Healthier Thanksgiving. Hint: It Involves Outdoor Gatherings

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Health experts say Central Floridians who are hosting Thanksgiving dinner should prepare for guests becoming sick at their gatherings or testing positive afterward. Read more here.



As Coronavirus Cases Soar, The Affordable Care Act Is Once Again Up For Debate

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

If the Affordable Care Act is ruled unconstitutional, Florida stands to lose more than any other state in the country. Read more here.