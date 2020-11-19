Shots fired at FHP trooper in Ocala

A passenger in a fleeing car fired multiple shots at a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Ocala on Thursday afternoon.

The trooper was not injured.

According to FHP, the trooper was notified about a shooting in downtown Ocala and saw a car that may have been involved leaving a parking garage.

He ordered the driver of the silver Nissan to get out of the car.

But the driver sped away, and as the trooper followed the sedan, a passenger fired shots at his patrol car.

The car got away, and Ocala police are investigating the shooting.