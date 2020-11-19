© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shots fired at FHP trooper in Ocala

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST
fhppatch

A passenger in a fleeing car fired multiple shots at a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Ocala on Thursday afternoon.

The trooper was not injured.

According to FHP, the trooper was notified about a shooting in downtown Ocala and saw a car that may have been involved leaving a parking garage.

He ordered the driver of the silver Nissan to get out of the car.

But the driver sped away, and as the trooper followed the sedan, a passenger fired shots at his patrol car.

The car got away, and Ocala police are investigating the shooting.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOcala
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details