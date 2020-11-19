© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard Makes Air Force Short List To Host Space Command Headquarters

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 19, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST
United States Air Force named six finalists for the new headquarters of Space Command. Photo: USAF
Brevard County is one of six locations under consideration to host the Air Force’s Space Command.

Patrick Air Force Base is the only Florida-based location up for consideration as a new home base for an Air Force combatant command group. Bases in Colorado, New Mexico, Alabama, Texas and Nebraska are also in the running.

"I'm thrilled Patrick Air Force Base has made the final cut to become the headquarters for our U.S. Space Command,” said Republican Congressman Mike Waltz. “For decades, Florida has been home to American space launch and at the forefront of space innovation and exploration. Without a doubt, there is no better place for our new Space Command headquarters than Florida’s Space Coast."

Florida nominated 8 locations in total earlier this year. Space Command could bring an estimated 1,400 new military and civilian jobs to the area, along with government contracting opportunities.

"The national security threats in space demand a bold long-term solution and Florida is excited to have opportunity to compete," said Space Florida's Dale Ketcham.

There are 11 total combatant command groups, which house personnel from all military branches. Florida is already home to three -- two in Tampa and one in Doral.

The Air Force will now conduct virtual and in-person visits of the six sites. The Air Force says it will make a final decision on the location early next year.

Space Command is separate from the newly established Space Force, which has its headquarters in the Pentagon.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
