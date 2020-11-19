As Coronavirus Cases Soar, The Affordable Care Act Is Once Again Up For Debate

If the Affordable Care Act is ruled unconstitutional, Florida stands to lose more than any other state in the country. The future of Barack Obama's signature health care law is in the hands of the Supreme Court, even as coronavirus cases surge and millions of Americans face unemployment and the loss of health insurance.

While the law’s future is uncertain, one thing is clear: now is the time to enroll if you need health insurance next year. Open Enrollment runs now through December 15th.

Joining Intersection to discuss Obamacare, the Supreme Court and the pandemic are 90.7's health reporter Abe Aboraya; Central Florida Market President for Florida Blue, Tony Jenkins; and Marketplace Project Director at Primary Care Access Network, Anne Packham.

Listen to part one of the conversation here:

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/ACA_part-one.mp3"][/audio]

Listen to part two of the conversation here:

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/ACA_part-two.mp3"][/audio]