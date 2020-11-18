Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More Than 7,920 New COVID-19 Cases, 87 Deaths In Residents

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Reports More Than 7,920 New COVID-19 Cases, 87 Deaths in Residents

The Florida Department of Health has reported 7,925 new coronavirus cases and 87 new coronavirus-related deaths in residents on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of resident cases in the state to 892,352 and the death toll to 17,731 people since the start of the pandemic.

More than 52,630 Floridians have been hospitalized.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases at 52,416 resident cases since mid-March. More than 600 people have died and 1,720 people have been hospitalized in the county.



Orlando International Airport Expects More Than 44,000 Passengers to Take Flights on November 29

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Thanksgiving holiday travel at Orlando International Airport is expected to reach 50 percent of its pre-pandemic levels. Read more here.



Florida Retailers Expect Decrease in 2020 Holiday Sales

Tom Urban, WLRN

Floridians are likely to see fewer presents under the Christmas tree this year. Read more here.



Ocala Christmas Parade Gets Go-Ahead from City Council

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Ocala could still have its annual Christmas Parade on December 12th. The City Council approved the permit last night. Read morehere.



Pfizer To Seek FDA OK For COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Within Days’

Joe Palca, NPR

Pfizer Inc. is ready to ask the Food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, after an updated analysis of the clinical trial data found the vaccine to be 95% effective. Read more here.