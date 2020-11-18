Orange County Teachers' Union, School Board Reach Deal To Raise Salaries

Orange County Public Schools and the Classroom Teachers Association reached an agreement this week to raise starting salaries.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature put $500 million in funding to increase teacher’s starting pay. However, it was up to individual school boards to negotiate the actual starting salary.

A sticking point in many districts is how to increase other salaries to offset the starting pay. In Orange County, the school board and the union agreed to raise the starting salary and the minimum salary for all teachers to $47,500 annually. That also applies to pre-K teachers.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with the CTA to provide salary increases to our phenomenal teachers during this challenging year,” said Superintendent Barbara Jenkins in a press release.

All employees will get a minimum 1.27 percent raise. The raises are retroactive going back to the start of the school year. Check here to read the agreement.

“OCCTA promised to leave no teacher behind and are excited we could reach an agreement to ensure that every certified teacher will be given a raise," said Wendy Doromal, President of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association. "Through our united efforts, all members of the bargaining unit will not only receive a well-deserved salary increase but will also see some improvements in their working conditions.”

Meanwhile, teachers in Volusia County are at a stand-still with the school board over pay.