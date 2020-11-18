Orange County Public Schools Will Distribute Holiday Meal Kits to Some 20,000 Students Next Monday

Orange County Public Schools will be closed over Thanksgiving, but families can pick up meals for their students at curbside events outside thirteen schools on Nov. 23.

Senior Director of Food and Nutrition Services Lora Gilbert says any student 18 years old and younger can pick up a week’s worth of food.

She says that includes seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and snacks from pizza and nacho kits to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“They do not have to be with their parent or adult and there's no paperwork to fill out. All we do is make a check mark for each student that receives meals.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13006-clip-.wav"][/audio]

Gilbert says neighbors can also pick up meals along with community nonprofits.

“So there is no requirement that the student has to be present. A neighborhood volunteer can pick them up for their neighbors and their children and any community site that is planning programs for children over the holidays can pick up meals.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13007_MEALS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Gilbert says they plan on distributing some 20,000 meal kits.

Here's a list of the thirteen schools participating in the food distribution. The event runs from 9 am to noon:





Apopka Middle

Maxey Elementary

Hungerford Elementary

Union Park Middle

East River High

Pine Hills Elementary

Windermere High

Millennia Gardens Elementary

Odyssey Middle

Freedom High

Cypress Creek High

OCPS Academic Center for Excellence (ACE)

Carver Middle

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.