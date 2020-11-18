© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Public Schools Will Distribute Holiday Meal Kits to Some 20,000 Students Next Monday

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST
Photo: Blake Wisz
Photo: Blake Wisz

Orange County Public Schools will be closed over Thanksgiving, but families can pick up meals for their students at curbside events outside thirteen schools on Nov. 23.

Senior Director of Food and Nutrition Services Lora Gilbert says any student 18 years old and younger can pick up a week’s worth of food. 

She says that includes seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and snacks from pizza and nacho kits to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“They do not have to be with their parent or adult and there's no paperwork to fill out. All we do is make a check mark for each student that receives meals.”

Gilbert says neighbors can also pick up meals along with community nonprofits.

“So there is no requirement that the student has to be present. A neighborhood volunteer can pick them up for their neighbors and their children and any community site that is planning programs for children over the holidays can pick up meals.”

Gilbert says they plan on distributing some 20,000 meal kits.

Here's a list of the thirteen schools participating in the food distribution. The event runs from 9 am to noon:


  • Apopka Middle

  • Maxey Elementary

  • Hungerford Elementary

  • Union Park Middle

  • East River High

  • Pine Hills Elementary

  • Windermere High

  • Millennia Gardens Elementary

  • Odyssey Middle

  • Freedom High

  • Cypress Creek High

  • OCPS Academic Center for Excellence (ACE)

  • Carver Middle

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
