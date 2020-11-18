Levine Cava Sworn In As Miami-Dade's First Female Mayor

Daniella Levine Cava was sworn in as the new Mayor of Miami-Dade County on Tuesday. She is the first female mayor of the most populous county in Florida.

Her first official action was to create a chief medical officer position for the county for the first time ever.

"With this appointment we will have a clean and open line of communication between our county and our healthcare system, sharing information, pooling resources and mobilizing a unified strategy." She named Dr. Peter Paige to that role. He is currently a physician and an executive at Jackson Medical System. "So critically Dr. Paige will help provide the trusted expert voice Miami-Dade has been missing to ensure a more effective pandemic response that reaches across all our communities." In a speech after the ceremony, Levine Cava outlined her vision for the next four years. It centers on tackling climate change, investing in public transit and reducing inequality in Miami-Dade County. She said her vision overlaps with that of President-Elect Joe Biden, and that she hopes to work closely with his administration.