Group Of Florida Mayors To Make COVID-19 Recommendations For DeSantis To Consider

A group of South Florida mayors is joining with the mayor of Saint Petersburg to call on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pursue a more aggressive strategy on COVID-19. WLRN’s Veronica Zaragovia has the details.

Florida reported more than 7,500 cases in a single day on Monday, bringing the state’s total to about 900,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. As cases spike across the country, Republican governors who were reluctant to impose statewide restrictions in the spring and summer have started to reverse course: Iowa, Utah, and Ohio have all imposed mask mandates in recent days. Gov. DeSantis is yet to announce any policy changes in response to the spike in Florida. The group of mayors includes both Democrats and Republicans, including Dan Gelber of Miami Beach and Carlos Hernandez of Hialeah. They’re holding an online press conference today to announce a series of policy recommendations for DeSantis to consider.