© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Group Of Florida Mayors To Make COVID-19 Recommendations For DeSantis To Consider

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 18, 2020 at 2:46 AM EST
Photo: Ying Ge
Photo: Ying Ge

A group of South Florida mayors is joining with the mayor of Saint Petersburg to call on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pursue a more aggressive strategy on COVID-19. WLRN’s Veronica Zaragovia has the details.

Florida reported more than 7,500 cases in a single day on Monday, bringing the state’s total to about 900,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. As cases spike across the country, Republican governors who were reluctant to impose statewide restrictions in the spring and summer have started to reverse course: Iowa, Utah, and Ohio have all imposed mask mandates in recent days. Gov. DeSantis is yet to announce any policy changes in response to the spike in Florida. The group of mayors includes both Democrats and Republicans, including Dan Gelber of Miami Beach and Carlos Hernandez of Hialeah. They’re holding an online press conference today to announce a series of policy recommendations for DeSantis to consider.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details