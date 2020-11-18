Florida Retailers Expect Decrease in 2020 Holiday Sales

Floridians are likely to see fewer presents under the Christmas tree this year.

Due to economic struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, retailers in Florida are expecting a five percent decrease in holiday sales this year.

The average consumer is expected to spend 998 dollars on gifts in 2020, about 50 dollars less than last year.

The holiday shopping season is the biggest time of the year for stores, with shops making 20 to 40 percent of their annual sales during the month before Christmas.

Given fears from COVID-19, Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley expects more people to shop online this year.

He is encouraging those consumers to spend their money with stores that also have a physical presence in Florida.

“Whether it’s a big box or a small store, and you decide to shop online, shop online with somebody who has a local presence. They are hiring Floridians and paying taxes in Florida. We need it right now. It’s been a difficult year, and we hope to close out the year strong.”

Shalley thinks people will buy gifts for others as they usually would, but he feels many consumers won’t spend as much on extra items for themselves as in years past.

Some of this year’s most popular gifts for kids include Legos, video games and barbie dolls.