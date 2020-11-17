Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More Than 7,450 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Deaths in Residents

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Reports More Than 7,450 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Deaths in Residents

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,459 new coronavirus cases and 85 new coronavirus-related deaths in residents on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 884,625 positive tests in residents and the death toll to 17,644 people since mid-March.

More than 52,320 people have been hospitalized in the state.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases, adding 410 new cases in residents today for a total of 52,298 people who have gotten sick with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Overall in the state, the positivity rate climbed to 8.64 percent.



