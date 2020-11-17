Verizon Innovation Hub Opens in Lake Nona: Offers Entrepreneurs, Community Members Space to Test Out 5G

Companies will be able to test out applications of 5G, from autonomous shuttles to healthcare delivery, at a new Verizon 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona.

The hub will be a living lab where entrepreneurs can test out uses of the superfast Wi-Fi and the community will have access to inventions before the general public.

Tavistock Development’s Juan Santos says one of the first pilot studies at the hub is already underway with Lake Nona company Beep.

Santos says the company is testing out how to use 5G in autonomous shuttles to display up-to-the minute information to riders.

"So you would get information about the stop that you're in. You would get information about route changes or about activities that are happening in the place."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/juan-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

But Santos also envisions partnerships with the VA Hospital, UCF College of Medicine and Nemours Children’s Hospital, which plan to use 5G to improve delivery of care.

“We work with them on a daily basis to look at additional use cases of how to deliver care using technologies like 5G and other technologies that we bring to the table. As a quick note, we’ve actually used some of the autonomous shuttles to actually move COVID samples back and forth to medical institutions.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13004_HUB_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Verizon already operates five similar labs in the US and one in London.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.