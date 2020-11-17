© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ninety TSA Officers At Orlando International Airport Have Gotten Sick With Coronavirus Since the Start of the Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 17, 2020 at 9:39 AM EST
Photo: Erik Odiin
Photo: Erik Odiin

Cases in TSA officers at MCO continue to rise as they are throughout the general population in Florida.

Ninety TSA officers at Orlando International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in mid-March. 

Federal Security Director Pete Garcia sent a message to staff yesterday confirming the latest case.

The officer, whose last day at the security checkpoint was Nov. 16, will remain out of operation until they are cleared to return to work by a doctor. 

The agency requires agents wear face masks and protective eyewear at checkpoints and practice social distancing throughout the airport.

Anyone who feels sick is encouraged to stay home.

Miami International Airport continues to lead with the most coronavirus cases in the TSA at 152 COVID-19 cases as of last Thursday.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details