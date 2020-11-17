More Than 170 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Human Trafficking Case

The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested more than 170 suspects in connection with a human trafficking case. The department launched an investigation in 2018 after TPD saw images of a child being posted on a website that advertises sex for money.

One of the case’s investigators, Elizabeth Bascom, says the victim was 13 years old.

“This was a child. You know, 13, turning 14-year-old child who worked through her birthday as if it did not exist. Who worked through Thanksgiving while we sat at tables and enjoyed our families, who worked through Christmas like it wasn’t even there, like, how do you explain how horrific that would be for a child to not have any of that?”

TPD is not releasing where the girl was being trafficked or how she became a victim. Police Chief Lawrence Revell suspects there are more victims and urges residents to call TPD if they suspect someone is being trafficked. If you or someone you know is being trafficked, call 1 (888) 373-7888.