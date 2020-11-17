© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Cruise Liners Must Conduct 'Test Voyages' Ordered By The CDC

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 17, 2020 at 3:34 AM EST
Cruises were linked to outbreaks at the start of the pandemic until they were grounded.

More than 10,000 people have signed up to take "test voyages" for cruise companies.
The CDC has ordered cruise liners to run these simulated voyages so they can resume more operations. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that it's part of a phased approach to help cruises perfect COVID-19 prevention measures. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have a doctor's note that shows they do not have pre-existing medical conditions.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
