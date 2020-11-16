© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fried Urges Pause on Toll Road Projects

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 16, 2020 at 1:41 PM EST
Photo: News Service of Florida

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the state to halt a plan to create new toll roads. She says the money for that project could be better used as lawmakers face a budget shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. WFSU's Blaise Gainey reports.

Three Department of Transportation task forces sent project recommendations Thursday to lawmakers. The reports show the toll roads are expected to require more than 100 million dollars a year. Fried says that would “put an unnecessary strain on the state's ability to fund urgent priorities." Fried has also raised concerns about the environmental impacts of the roads. After the reports were released, several environmental groups were quick to note that the task force findings don’t point to an immediate need for the corridors. The projects would extend the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus to Jefferson County, extend Florida’s Turnpike from Wildwood to connect with the Suncoast Parkway and create a new road linking Polk and Collier counties. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation in 2019 that initially approved the projects, with plans for construction to start in January 2023. The roads would be finished by 2030.

coronavirus
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
