Eleven Bars in Orlando Weren't Following Coronavirus Health Precautions This Weekend: Here's What Strike Teams Found

Patrons and owners at the bars were not following CDC recommendations.

Eight of the bars that were noncompliant were in downtown Orlando, three were in the UCF area.

County Mayor Jerry Demings said patrons were not wearing face masks or social distancing and there was no hand sanitizer provided by owners.

“In addition, some of the members of our team were insulted by the patrons. And I’m told that some of the bar owners were less than cooperative.

He and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said they have no plans to reup a nightly curfew.

But Dyer said with coronavirus cases rising again, bar owners and patrons need to continue to follow protocols put in place to prevent the spread.

“The most effective way to keep our businesses open, to keep our restaurants open, to keep our bars open is to do our pandemic precautions. It’s to wear masks, it’s to socially distance. And nobody wants to shut any business down. We want to keep all our businesses open, but it’s incumbent upon all of us to do our part if we’re going to be able to do that.”

Florida reported a 7.95 percent positivity rate on Monday.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.