© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Uprooting Prejudice" At The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 13, 2020 at 1:03 PM EST
One of the photos from the "Uprooting Prejudice" exhibit "Faces of Change" by Minneapolis-based photographer and author John Noltner
One of the photos from the "Uprooting Prejudice" exhibit "Faces of Change" by Minneapolis-based photographer and author John Noltner

There’s a new exhibition at the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida. It’s the first phase of an exhibit called “Uprooting Prejudice,” and it’s called “Faces of Change.”

It’s a series of photographs of – and quotes from – protesters on the streets of Minneapolis, in the immediate wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Photographer John Noltner of Minneapolis is the founder of the media arts project, Peace of My Mind, and the man behind the images.

Noltner and Serena Ahmed, the center's program coordinator, spoke with 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston about the exhibit.

Noltner began the conversation describing his media arts project and talking about what drew him out to the street with his camera that day.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find more information about Noltner's exhibit and the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida at the center's website.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHolocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details