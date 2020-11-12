Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More than 5,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths In Residents

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Reports More Than 5,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths in Residents

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,607 new coronavirus cases and 72 new coronavirus-related deaths in residents on Thursday.

That brings the total number of cases in residents to 851,825 and the death toll to 17,372 people since the start of the pandemic.

More than 51,270 residents have been hospitalized with the virus.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases. The county added 383 new cases today for a total of 50,135 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March.

Overall, the state has a 7.35 percent positivity rate.



Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:





AdventHealth Looking for Central Florida Residents to Participate in Operation Warp Speed Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

AdventHealth Research Institute says a vaccine they’re testing could be available as early as next spring. Read more here.



Goodwill Industries of Central Florida Helps Veterans Like LJ Mack Transition Back Into the Workforce

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The pandemic has hit working women especially hard. But one group of women has continued to fare well in the job market: female veterans. In Central Florida, Goodwill’s VetSuccess Program helps these women re-enter the job force. Read more here.



‘I Come Up Short Every Day’: Couples Under Strain As Pandemic Upends Life At Home

Rafael Nam, NPR

Like many married and working couples first confronting the pandemic, Bianca Flokstra and Victor Udoewa tried to go on with their lives as normal. It didn’t work. Read more here.



Can President-Elect Biden Redo The 2020 Census? It’s Complicated

Hansi Lo Wang, NPR

President-elect Joe Biden’s win has some people asking if there’s an opportunity for a 2020 census do-over. The past eight months of the national head count have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic among other disasters. Read more here.