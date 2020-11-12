Orange County Bought The Equipment Needed to Store Hundreds of Thousands of Doses of a Coronavirus Vaccine

Orange County is gearing up to distribute the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine if it is approved by the FDA.

Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is waiting on guidance from the state on how the vaccines will be distributed.

But in anticipation of that, Demings said they’ve purchased the gear needed to store the vaccine.

“We have purchased a refrigerator, freezer, and an ultra cold freezer to store approximately 150,000 doses of the vaccine.”

Demings said they paid 67,000 dollars for all three units. He said the vaccine needs to be kept cold in order to remain effective.

Public Safety Director Danny Banks cautioned residents that even once the county gets the vaccines, it could take some time to vaccinate the entire population.

“Even at a rate of say even 10,000 vaccinations per day, it’s going to take some time to administer those vaccinations to our entire population.”

Banks said the first vaccines will go to healthcare workers and first responders and then possibly those living and working in senior living facilities.

