Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Cases Climb As Positivity Rate Ticks Up

Cases rise as positivity rate ticks up

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 5,719 new coronavirus cases and 52 new deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday.

Florida's case count stands at 858,012, with 17,512 COVID-19 deaths.

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.82%.

Orange County continues to have the most coronavirus cases of any Central Florida county, with 49.752 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 601 deaths from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations are climbing too. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 3,056 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Hospitalizations had fallen to the low 2,000s for the last few months after peaking around 9,000 in July.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

FusionFest Returns to Downtown Orlando This Thanksgiving

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

FusionFest is returning to the Dr. Phillips Center November 28th and 29th. The free two-day festival celebrates the cultures that make up Orlando with music, dance, food, fashion, and live performances featuring more than 1,000 artists. Read more here.

U.S. Confirmed Coronavirus Infections Hit 10 Million

Rob Stein, NPR

More than 10 million people have now been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus in the United States as the spread of the virus accelerates at an alarming pace across the nation. Read more here.

Orlando City Council Votes to Expand Vocational Training Program to All Orange County Residents Affected by COVID-19

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Orlando City Council voted Monday to use a $225,000 CARES Act grant to expand the Blueprint 2.0 program in conjunction with the Central Florida Urban League. Read more here.

Pfizer Says Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective

Joe Palca, NPR

Pfizer’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears to be working. The vaccine was found to be more than 90% effecting, according to clinical results released by the company Monday. Read more here.