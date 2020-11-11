© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Orlando, Orange County Warn Residents To Remain Alert as Eta Could Bring Tornadoes to the Area

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 11, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST
Photo: Raychel Sanner
Photo: Raychel Sanner

The City of Orlando’s Emergency Manager Manuel Soto says he doesn’t expect significant impacts to public safety or public works from Tropical Storm Eta.


Soto says even with most employees still working from home, he expects the city to be able to sustain and maintain critical operations without a problem. 

He says residents should remain alert to the potential for tornadoes by staying tuned to local media or monitoring FEMA and the Red Cross' social media accounts. 

“We also recommend people that if they have a weather radio. This is the perfect time to make sure to check that it’s operational. Keep your weather radio up and running. Change the batteries.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13003_MANNY_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Soto says residents should also make sure their family’s hurricane plan is up to date and that they have a hurricane kit in place. 

“Making sure that you have 72 hours or more of canned food, water, making sure you have your medical supply or specific medications for yourself to be ready to take action at any moment’s notice.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13004_MANNY_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Orange County says there are no sand bag distribution centers or road closings at this time.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsstormhurricaneStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details