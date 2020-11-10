Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More Than 4,350 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths In Residents

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Reports More Than 4,350 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths in Residents

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,353 new coronavirus cases and 69 new coronavirus-related deaths in residents on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in residents to 840,652 and the death toll to 17,248 people since mid-March.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases adding 393 new cases today for a total of 49,422 residents who have gotten sick since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide the positivity rate is 8.34 percent.



Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:





Orange County Lost Hundreds Of Millions In Tourism Tax Revenue Last Fiscal Year

Talia Blake, WMFE

The COVID-19 pandemic is costing Orange County millions in tourism-tax revenue. Orange County lost about $116 million over the last fiscal year that ended September 30, 2020. Read more here.



Orlando City Council Votes to Expand Vocational Training Program to All Orange County Residents Affected by COVID-19

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Blueprint 2.0 program which was originally designed for Orlando residents only, will now offer vocational training to anyone living in Orange County who has been furloughed or laid off because of coronavirus. Read more here.



Save The Wee Turtles: Brevard Zoo Caring For Baby Sea Turtles Blown Back By Eta

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

More than 50 baby sea turtles have washed back to Brevard County beaches over the last two days because of Tropical Storm Eta. Read more here.



Orlando VA Healthcare System, University of Central Florida Pilot Virtual Art Therapy Program for Veterans During Pandemic

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The coronavirus pandemic has made it harder for veterans to access mental health care in Florida and across the country. So the Orlando VA Healthcare System and the University of Central Florida came up with a solution: they’re offering online art therapy to veterans living in the Lake Baldwin domiciliary. Read more here.