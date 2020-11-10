The Path Ahead In Space Policy & A "Black Hole Survival Guide"

All eyes have been on the Presidential race, but the 2020 election will also have an impact on the U.S. space program. From Congressional funding to NASA leadership -- what’s ahead? We’ll talk about the political science behind the rocket science with Space Policy Online founder and editor Marcia Smith.

Then, black holes have captured the attention of the masses with breakthroughs in imaging, gravitational wave detection and Nobel Prize recognition. What’s spurring this new dawn of black hole discovery? And how can scientists communicate such complex phenomena to a general audience? We’ll chat with Janna Levin, professor of physics and astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University about her new book: Black Hole Survival Guide.