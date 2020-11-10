© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Path Ahead In Space Policy & A "Black Hole Survival Guide"

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 10, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST
Using the Event Horizon Telescope, scientists obtained an image of the black hole at the center of galaxy M87, outlined by emission from hot gas swirling around it under the influence of strong gravity near its event horizon.Photo: Event Horizon Telescope collaboration et al.
All eyes have been on the Presidential race, but the 2020 election will also have an impact on the U.S. space program. From Congressional funding to NASA leadership -- what’s ahead? We’ll talk about the political science behind the rocket science with Space Policy Online founder and editor Marcia Smith.

Then, black holes have captured the attention of the masses with breakthroughs in imaging, gravitational wave detection and Nobel Prize recognition. What’s spurring this new dawn of black hole discovery? And how can scientists communicate such complex phenomena to a general audience? We’ll chat with Janna Levin, professor of physics and astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University about her new book: Black Hole Survival Guide.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
