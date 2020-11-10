Fishkind Conversations: What Biden's Win Says About Money Matters

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the election shows that the American people voted in favor of moderate economic policies, when they voted for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and what could be balancing influences in the form of Republicans taking more seats in the US House and potentially the Senate.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston how COVID-19 and the election combine to shape the economy heading into a new administration.

