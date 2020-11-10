© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: What Biden's Win Says About Money Matters

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published November 10, 2020 at 2:30 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the election shows that the American people voted in favor of moderate economic policies, when they voted for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and what could be balancing influences in the form of Republicans taking more seats in the US House and potentially the Senate.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston how COVID-19 and the election combine to shape the economy heading into a new administration.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

