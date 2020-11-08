U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz And State House Representative Geraldine Thompson Test Positive for COVID-19

Two Central Florida lawmakers announced positive COVID-19 tests this weekend. Republican U.S. House Representative Mike Waltz and Democratic State House Representative Geraldine Thompson both announced positive diagnoses in separate statements.

Waltz, whose district includes Volusia County and parts of Flagler and Orange, said he was being tested almost weekly -- and the positive test came last week. He said he’s feeling well and without symptoms, but plans to quarantine. He’ll continue to work from home.

Thompson, who represents the Windermere area in the state House, said she is experiencing “moderate symptoms” and will quarantine at home. The diagnosis forced Thompson to cancel appearances at weekend events, including memorials for the Ocoee Massacre.

COVID cases are on the rise both in Central Florida and across the country.