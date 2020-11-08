© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz And State House Representative Geraldine Thompson Test Positive for COVID-19

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 8, 2020 at 6:22 AM EST
U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz and Florida House Representative Geraldine Thompson tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz and Florida House Representative Geraldine Thompson tested positive for COVID-19.

Two Central Florida lawmakers announced positive COVID-19 tests this weekend. Republican U.S. House Representative Mike Waltz and Democratic State House Representative Geraldine Thompson both announced positive diagnoses in separate statements.

Waltz, whose district includes Volusia County and parts of Flagler and Orange, said he was being tested almost weekly -- and the positive test came last week. He said he’s feeling well and without symptoms, but plans to quarantine. He’ll continue to work from home.

Thompson, who represents the Windermere area in the state House, said she is experiencing “moderate symptoms” and will quarantine at home. The diagnosis forced Thompson to cancel appearances at weekend events, including memorials for the Ocoee Massacre.

COVID cases are on the rise both in Central Florida and across the country.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details