Brevard County Schools Closed Monday Ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 8, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST
Photo: Atoms
Photo: Atoms

The Space Coast is under a wind advisory through Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Eta.

https://twitter.com/FloridaStorms/status/1325780270029496320?s=20

In a statement, Brevard County officials said they had closed all schools and district offices out of an abundance of caution after monitoring the storm for several days. 

Faculty and staff will not report to work and student activities have been canceled. 

The district will provide another update on the storm and related closures on Monday. 

Central Florida News storm hurricane Storms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
