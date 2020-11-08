Brevard County Schools Closed Monday Ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

The Space Coast is under a wind advisory through Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Eta.

In a statement, Brevard County officials said they had closed all schools and district offices out of an abundance of caution after monitoring the storm for several days.

Faculty and staff will not report to work and student activities have been canceled.

