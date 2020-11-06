© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando City Council Will Resume In-Person Meetings On Monday

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 6, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST
Photo: Axel Vazquez
Photo: Axel Vazquez

Commissioners will resume in-person meetings next week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order which allowed local government public meetings to be held online only, expired on November 1. 

Orlando City Council meetings will continue to be broadcast on the city website and YouTube page, along with Orange TV channel 488. 

But commissioners will be back in-person on Monday at City Hall and live public comments will resume in the Terrace Gallery.

Requests to speak at the meeting must be made by 9 am. Written public comments can be submitted online, mailed or delivered to the City Clerk’s Office.

Social distancing will be enforced and face masks are required. Click here to view the agenda.

Here's how to watch the meeting:

After 4 p.m., the City Council meeting can be watched on:


  • Vision TV Channel 492 on Spectrum (formerly Bright House)

  • Channel 98 on Comcast

  • 1082 on CenturyLink Prism TV

  • 10.3 Digital Over the Air

Here's how to make a written public comment: 


  • submit it online at orlando.gov/councilcomment

  • email it to cityclerk@orlando.gov

  • mail it to to City Clerk, Public Comment, 400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

  • drop it off to the 1st floor security station at City Hall

coronavirus Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
