Orlando City Council Will Resume In-Person Meetings On Monday
Commissioners will resume in-person meetings next week.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order which allowed local government public meetings to be held online only, expired on November 1.
Orlando City Council meetings will continue to be broadcast on the city website and YouTube page, along with Orange TV channel 488.
But commissioners will be back in-person on Monday at City Hall and live public comments will resume in the Terrace Gallery.
Requests to speak at the meeting must be made by 9 am. Written public comments can be submitted online, mailed or delivered to the City Clerk’s Office.
Social distancing will be enforced and face masks are required. Click here to view the agenda.
Here's how to watch the meeting:
- City Website at orlando.gov/watchonline
- City YouTube page
- Orange TV channel 488 (subject to interruption)
After 4 p.m., the City Council meeting can be watched on:
- Vision TV Channel 492 on Spectrum (formerly Bright House)
- Channel 98 on Comcast
- 1082 on CenturyLink Prism TV
- 10.3 Digital Over the Air
Here's how to make a written public comment:
- submit it online at orlando.gov/councilcomment
- email it to cityclerk@orlando.gov
- mail it to to City Clerk, Public Comment, 400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
- drop it off to the 1st floor security station at City Hall