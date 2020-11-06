Coronavirus Positivity Rate Rises in Orange County, As Residents Let Health Precautions Slip

The two-week coronavirus positivity rate for Orange County has risen to 6 percent today from 5.4 percent on Monday.

Orange County Health Department Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu said some of these cases could possibly be linked to Halloween.

Chu said this would make sense since the majority of new cases continue to be in young people, ages 15 to 24.

“Is it specifically tied to Halloween? Maybe not necessarily. We’ve been on an increase over the last several weeks. If you can see the general trends. You know it fluctuates daily. As far as the number of cases that are reported out. But the general trend overall has been slow increase.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/alvina-clip-one-1.wav"][/audio]

She said residents should continue to practice social distancing, mask wearing and good handwashing.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he’s been meeting biweekly with other local government leaders to discuss the uptick in cases.

Demings said he’s also had daily conversations with emergency operations at the state and regional levels.

“Based upon what information we receive regarding the contact tracing that is done by the state and the Department of Health we try to make adjustments in that regard."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/demings-clip-1-1.wav"][/audio]

Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu says the increase in cases has not been tied to any particular outbreak in the area, but social gatherings including small birthday parties.

She says this has been true across the United States.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.