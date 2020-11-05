© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis: Florida now a model for how to do elections

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 5, 2020 at 12:54 AM EST
Photo: The Florida Channel, Joe Byrnes
Photo: The Florida Channel, Joe Byrnes

Gov. Ron DeSantis took a victory lap Wednesday because, for once, Florida has completed a general election without a vote-counting controversy.

The governor sees Florida as a model for other states.

Florida's difficulty holding elections reached legendary status in the year 2000.

The race between Al Gore and George W. Bush was marred here by punch cards with hanging chads, butterfly ballots that confused voters and a recount halted by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Just two years ago, Florida had multiple recounts and complications in South Florida.

Now, DeSantis says, the state has put in the work on election administration.

"Perhaps 2020 was the year that we finally vanquished the ghosts of Bush versus Gore," he said.

Florida's changes include early counting of mail-in ballots.

In some states, the ongoing count of those ballots has delayed results. And DeSantis says people are asking why those states can't be more like Florida.

Tags
elections2020election2020Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details