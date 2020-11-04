Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Rising Positivity Rates In Some Central Florida Counties

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

High positivity rates in Central Florida counties

Some Central Florida counties saw a jump in the test positivity rate for COVID-19 on Tuesday, possibly showing an increased prevalence of the coronavirus.

The state's overall positivity rate has ticked up in recent days. It was 7.75 percent on Tuesday.

Florida added 4,394 new cases and reported 32 additional deaths. So far, more than 17,000 people have died with the coronavirus.

Brevard County, where six more deaths were reported, had a positivity rate of nearly 15 percent.

Lake County added four deaths. Its positivity rate hit 14.3 percent.

Volusia County added two deaths. Its positivity rate was 13 percent.

Sumter County added one new death, for a total loss so far of 87. Its 19 new cases had a median age of 74, and its positivity rate rose to about 10.3 percent.

Orange County was at 8.2 percent; Osceola at 8.5 percent, and Seminole at 9 percent.

Spy Satellite Set To Launch Wednesday From Cape Canaveral

United Launch Alliance is set to send a secret spy satellite into orbit Wednesdays from Cape Canaveral. The launch is scheduled from 5:54 p.m. and weather remains favorable. An Atlas V rocket is set to carry a satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office into space after a brief schedule slip earlier this week. Read more here.