© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Villages repeats pattern from 2016, with heavy support for Trump

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 4, 2020 at 1:04 AM EST
Trump supporter Jean McGrail poses as people photograph her cape, featuring the president's face, at a Cody's Original Roadhouse in The Villages Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Byrnes
Trump supporter Jean McGrail poses as people photograph her cape, featuring the president's face, at a Cody's Original Roadhouse in The Villages Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Sumter County -- home of most of The Villages -- went for President Donald Trump by nearly the same margin as it did the last time around.

In 2016, Trump claimed 69% of the vote in this county, where most of the residents are over 65 and most voters are Republican.

This time, Trump got 68 percent of the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden won 32 percent. The turnout was a remarkable 88 percent.

Villagers for Trump gathered without face masks Tuesday night for a watch party at a local steakhouse.

Supporters -- like Trump super fan Jean McGrail -- said they were cautiously optimistic Trump would win.

"I would say I'm confident," she said, "but I'm still worried about the fraud. I think if it weren't for that Trump would win by a landslide."

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The crowd of mostly seniors cheered as Fox News called states for Trump.

Tags
election2020Central Florida Newsthe villages
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details