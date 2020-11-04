© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spy Satellite Set To Launch Wednesday From Cape Canaveral

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 4, 2020 at 7:14 AM EST
ULA's Atlas V rocket with NROL-101, set to launch from Cape Canaveral. Photo: ULA

United Launch Alliance is set to send a secret spy satellite into orbit Wednesdays from Cape Canaveral. The launch is scheduled from 5:54 p.m. and weather remains favorable.

An Atlas V rocket is set to carry a satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office into space after a brief schedule slip earlier this week.

Not much is known about the payload, codenamed NROL-101. The NRO provides critical observations for national security for various U.S. intelligence agencies.

If the launch is successful, it will be ULA’s 29th mission for the NRO.

Another spy satellite is still awaiting launch on ULA's Delta IV Heavy, which has been delayed due to weather and hardware issues since August.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
