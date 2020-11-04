© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Monique Worrell Wins Orange-Osceola State Attorney Race

By Talia Blake
Published November 4, 2020 at 6:51 AM EST
Monique Worrell wins Orange-Osceola State Attorney race. (via Monique Worrell Twitter Account)
Attorney and criminal justice reform advocate Monique Worrell has won the Orange-Osceola State Attorney race. She beat Jose Torroella by more than 60% percent of the vote. 

Worrell will replace State Attorney Aramis Ayala in the 9th Judicial Circuit. Ayala did not run for re-election. 

Worrell says she appreciates the support and encouragement that the state Democratic party gave her during her campaign

“It’s been a really tricky one and we just never knew which way it would go. But, it seems that the voters have spoken and that it is their intention to move forward with Criminal Justice reform in Central Florida, and I couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Worrell.  

Among the list of issues Worrell would like to address during her term, are bail and probation reform, ensuring police accountability, and reducing mass incarceration. 

Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
