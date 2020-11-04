Eskamani: Election Results "Speak To A Need To Completely Reimagine The Democratic Party"

State representative Anna Eskamani says the Florida Democratic party needs to be ‘reimagined.’ Eskamani won re-election in Florida House District 47.

But the state’s 29 electoral votes went to President Trump, and Republicans also consolidated their hold on power in Tallahassee by winning other competitive state house and senate races.

“Statewide it is pretty rough for Florida Democrats, and I think it speaks to a need to completely reimagine the Democratic party and to re-emphasize the importance of centering policy and values on the needs of everyday people which is what we do for our district every day, but I can’t say the same for my party,” Eskamani told WMFE.

